D&B Ask Procurement is a generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) assistant focused on helping procurement teams accelerate the discovery and analysis of supplier risks and opportunities. ​

​

Connected to leading business insights from Dun & Bradstreet and AI technology from IBM watsonx Orchestrate, D&B Ask Procurement helps streamline critical supplier evaluations and identify suppliers for added engagement leading to better informed decisions using comprehensive market and supplier data



