Overview

D&B Ask Procurement is a generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) assistant focused on helping procurement teams accelerate the discovery and analysis of supplier risks and opportunities. ​

Connected to leading business insights from Dun & Bradstreet and AI technology from IBM watsonx Orchestrate, D&B Ask Procurement helps streamline critical supplier evaluations and identify suppliers for added engagement leading to better informed decisions using comprehensive market and supplier data

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Topics
  • Business operations
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America, Canada
Benefits Query critical supplier insights​
Enhance decision-making with deep insights into suppliers and market conditions​
Analyze​ supplier risk​
Retrieve actionable analysis, enabling strategic procurement planning​
Identify key risks for engagement​
Streamline risk management and sourcing event prep, saving time and resources​
Key features
Gain access to global-leading supplier risk, financial risk, firmographic, ESG, ownership, and legal filings & events data​​
Utilize AI to deliver answers to questions requiring numerous data sets and provides analyses on risk​
Quickly assess different supplier risk and identify best candidate for engagement​
