Whether you’re a consumer or merchant navigating the blend of physical and digital, Paysafe is your starting point. We connect consumers and merchants around the world through seamless payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. It goes beyond transactions at Paysafe, as we look to fuel fun through the power of safe payments.
With 25 years experience 260 payment types, 40 currencies, and 1.5 billion wallet deposits a year trust us to grow your business.
- Industries
- Cross Industry
- Banking
- Retail
- Consumer products
- Professional Services
- Topics
- Blockchain
- Cloud
- Services
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- Croatian
- Italian
- Chinese
- Arabic
- Japanese
- Bulgarian
- Bengali
- Catalan
- Swedish
- Korean
- Cornish
- Czech
- Latin
- Welsh
- Danish
- German
- Greek, Modern (1453-)
- English
- Spanish
- Estonian
- Dutch
- Norwegian
- French
- Irish
- Polish
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, Greenland, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, United States of America, United States Virgin Islands
- Asia - Cyprus, India, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
- Europe - Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland