Aliado Secure AIPliant Rapid Automation (SARA) uses no-code automation with Watson AI to streamline IT operations and enhance cybersecurity. SARA enables rapid creation of automated workflows and integrating diverse systems for seamless operations. Watson AI adds powerful analytics and machine learning to detect threats, provide insights and automate responses. Together, they accelerate incident resolution, reduce errors and improve compliance. This solution empowers organizations of all sizes.



