QuantumSecure Crypto Discovery and Crypto Agility solution Powered by IBM

QuantumSecure based on IBM Guardium Quantum Safe, is a futuristic solution designed to protect organizations from quantum-era cryptographic risks. It provides assistance in creating Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM) by discovering and assessing crypto material. The platform evaluates posture by analyzing cipher strengths, protocols & vulnerabilities; offering remediation & migration to quantum-safe standards. Ensures compliance with emerging NIST PQC standards and achieve crypto agility.



Industries

Cross Industry

Banking

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrials and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Financial Markets

Chemicals and petroleum

Insurance

Government, Federal

Telecommunications

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Medical devices and supplies

Travel and Transportation

Wholesale Distribution & Services

Computer Services

Education

Media & Entertainment

Professional Services

Healthcare providers

Public safety and policing

Social services Topics

Cybersecurity

IT infrastructure

Quantum computing

Services

Software architecture Deployment types

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Aruba, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, United States of America, Haiti, Jamaica, Barbados, Bermuda, Mexico, Panama, Peru

Asia - Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, India, Indonesia, Japan, Israel, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, State of Palestine, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Viet Nam

Europe - Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Republic of Moldova, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ukraine