Home

Partner Plus

Solution

QuantumSecure Crypto Discovery and Crypto Agility solution Powered by IBM

QuantumSecure Crypto Discovery and Crypto Agility solution Powered by IBM

Provided by HCL Technologies Ltd
A trusted solution consisting Discovery, Assessment & Remediation of crypto material to achieve crypto-agility resulting in Quantum Safe state.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

QuantumSecure based on IBM Guardium Quantum Safe, is a futuristic solution designed to protect organizations from quantum-era cryptographic risks. It provides assistance in creating Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM) by discovering and assessing crypto material. The platform evaluates posture by analyzing cipher strengths, protocols & vulnerabilities; offering remediation & migration to quantum-safe standards. Ensures compliance with emerging NIST PQC standards and achieve crypto agility.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Computer Services
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Topics
  • Cybersecurity
  • IT infrastructure
  • Quantum computing
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Aruba, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, United States of America, Haiti, Jamaica, Barbados, Bermuda, Mexico, Panama, Peru
  • Asia - Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, India, Indonesia, Japan, Israel, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, State of Palestine, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Viet Nam
  • Europe - Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Republic of Moldova, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ukraine
Benefits Approach towards CBOM
Comprehensive scanning module designed to build a cryptographic inventory providing a strong approach to create CBOM structure.
PQC Readiness
Identifying libraries and crypto dependencies will provide guidance to upgrade infrastructure to support PQC standards & have actionable remediation.
Migration accountability tracking
Integrations with ticketing tools like SNOW, JIRA, can help in tracking ownership and accountability to mitigate identified crypto vulnerabilities.
Seamless transition
Crypto Agility through single pane of glass view to crypto material & dynamic mitigation of crypto vulnerabilities ensures proactive transition to PQC
Key features
Crypto Inventory: Maps out crypto algorithms, protocols, suites & cipher strengths across hybrid infrastructures (SaaS applications & on-premises).
Evaluate Posture: Assess crypto posture, analyze data on library types, endpoints & policies. Identify where legacy algos are vulnerable to quantum.
Policies & Vulnerabilities: Identifies weaknesses, like improperly implemented TLS configurations or outdated algorithms & provides actionable remedy.
Track progress: A dynamic dashboard tracks the adoption of stronger cryptographic practices with ticketing tools integrations.
Shift to PQC culture: Incorporating Quantum safe components and infrastructure with new processes and governance.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.