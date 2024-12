Comm-IT provides expert services and deploys end to end complex communication and IT projects within the military and defense industries, as well as in leading hi-tech, telecommunication and technology enterprises around the world. As part of our service package, we have a managed SIEM SOC based on IBM Qradar and to provide MSSP services .



Industries

Cross Industry Topics

Cybersecurity

Services

Software architecture Deployment types

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Africa - South Africa

Asia - Philippines, Israel

Europe - Spain, Switzerland