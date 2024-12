Analyzing, searching and comparing millions of patents using GenAI based on watsonx. Based on Data Enrichments of existing patent publications, with using LLMs BYOM for that and building up a search database based on watsonx-Discorvery and Elastic, offers a unique possibility to perform hybrid searches in Patents.



Industries

Professional Services Topics

AI and ML Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

German

English Regions and countries supported

Europe - Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland