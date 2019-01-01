Home Partner Plus Solution LAMA empowerz DMMS
DMMS enhances maritime asset performance by optimizing maintenance, reducing downtime, and providing actionable insights

Overview

DMMS is a digital solution designed to optimize asset maintenance and operations in the maritime sector, powered by IBM Maximo. By integrating data from onboard sensors with advanced analytics, DMMS provides actionable insights to enhance scheduling, reduce downtime, and improve asset performance.

Benefits Optimized Efficiency
DMMS improves maintenance scheduling and reduces unplanned downtime by leveraging advanced data analytics, ensuring smoother operations​.
Extended Asset Lifespan
By monitoring asset health through sensor data, DMMS helps extend the life of critical components, reducing the frequency of repairs.
Cost Reduction
Proactive maintenance planning and real-time insights enable operators to identify and address issues before they become costly.
Key features
The Vessel Navigator application provides a holistic/360degrees view of the vessels.
The Life Cycle Cost application delivers a complete insight into the life cycle costs of a vessel, 30 years in advance.
The Vessel Maintenance Forecasting application provides users with a total overview of the upcoming maintenance load.
