Home Partner Plus Solution MACS Enterprise Asset Management Solution powered by IBM Maximo Application Suite
MACS Enterprise Asset Management Solution powered by IBM Maximo Application Suite

Provided by MACS Management Consultancy and Solutions GmbH
MEAM MAS is a product developed by MACS based on the IBM Maximo Application Suite software. It is a fully hosted and managed solution by MACS.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

MEAM MAS is a product developed by MACS based on the IBM Maximo Application Suite software. It is a fully hosted and managed solution by MACS. MEAM MAS is a comprehensive solution for managing physical assets on a common platform in asset-intensive industries. It offers “built in” mobile access, out-of-the box mapping, crew management and analytical insight.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Government, Federal
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Machinery
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • Environmental issues
  • Industry-related topics
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Portuguese
  • Swedish
  • German
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Dutch
  • Norwegian
  • French
  • Irish
  • Polish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, French Southern Territories, Nigeria, Tunisia
  • Americas - United States of America, Chile, Mexico
  • Europe - Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Benefits One integrated platform
Streamline your asset management with one integrated platform.
Reduce Downtime and increase productivity
High level of visibility of assets usage helps reduce your downtime and boost productivity.
Reduction of lifecycle costs
Configuring our EAM solutions rather than customising will reduce overall lifecycle costs.
Flexible deployment options - SaaS, Hybrid, Cloud & On Premise.
Flexible deployment options - SaaS, Hybrid, Cloud & On Premise.
Be compliant with Regulatory and Risk Management Requirements.
Be compliant with Regulatory and Risk Management Requirements.
Intelligent scheduling and planning of maintenance work.
Intelligent scheduling and planning of maintenance work.
Key features
Enterprise asset management - track and manage asset and location data throughout the asset lifecycle.
Work management - manage planned and unplanned work activities, from initial request through completion and recording.
Contract management - support for purchase, lease, rental, warranty, labour rate, software, master, blanket and user-defined contracts.
Inventory management - track and manage details of the asset-related inventory, including quantity, location, usage, and value.
Procurement management - support phases of procurement like direct purchasing and inventory replenishment.
Planning and scheduling - allows planners to view any upcoming work graphically, compare the required resources against those available, and adjust
Customer stories
Masters of Malt with IBM Maximo

Boortmalt having grown in business size had a need for a global standardised Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS).

 App development for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation

Supporting DIO in their service to the Armed Forces by building, maintaining and servicing personnel
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.