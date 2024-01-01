Home Partner Plus Solution SAP Dynamic Landscape
SAP Dynamic Landscape

Provided by Tietoevry Tech Services Finland Oy
Strengthen your core business processes and increase performance and availability with our SAP platform and Basis Management Services for SAP systems

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

As these days, most of our customers use hybrid infrastructure, where part of their SAP landscape is hosted in our data centers but some systems/services are delivered directly from SAP or hosted on hypervisors' infrastructure, our services also cover such scenarios.

Our SAP Platform services are certified by SAP in the following areas: Cloud and Infrastructure Operations, Hosting Operations and SAP HANA Operations.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Consumer products
  • Topics
  • Analytics
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • Consulting
  • Data storage
  • IT infrastructure
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine
Benefits Business continuity
Delivers 99.999 percent availability of platform for your SAP systems.
Safe hands
We provide 24/7 proactive platform and AIOps based management services.
Flexibility
No upfront investment and new systems deployed in minutes.
Key features
High availability. Data are always secured in two data centres: primary and disaster recovery.
Latest technology. We are SAP-certified for SAP HANA Operations and private cloud hosting services.
Cloud solution. This solution is available anytime, anywhere with the flexibility you can expect from clouds.
Automation and AIOps based SAP operations. Our PaaS for SAP, private cloud solution and standardised services are quick to implement and operate.
Customer stories
The next-gen ERP platform: ASFINAG navigates into a new era with SAP S/4HANA

How ASFINAG's digital journey redefines its efficiency

 Aspöck Systems relies on Tietoevry for the SAP S/4HANA roadmap

A clear vision for success
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.