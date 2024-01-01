SAP Dynamic Landscape

As these days, most of our customers use hybrid infrastructure, where part of their SAP landscape is hosted in our data centers but some systems/services are delivered directly from SAP or hosted on hypervisors' infrastructure, our services also cover such scenarios.



Our SAP Platform services are certified by SAP in the following areas: Cloud and Infrastructure Operations, Hosting Operations and SAP HANA Operations.



Industries

Banking

Industrials and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Financial Markets

Insurance

Telecommunications

Retail

Consumer products Topics

Analytics

Automation

Business operations

Cloud

Consulting

Data storage

IT infrastructure

Services

Software architecture Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Europe - Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine