The CSP Service Assurance solution helps customers manage complexity and growth while maintaining service quality. With high automation, error reduction, and productivity gains, it predicts customer impacts, focusing on valuable and at-risk clients. Supported by a 360° real-time view of networks, services, and customers, plus full operations management, this solution follows best practices (TMForum, ITIL) and ensures a unified view of the service infrastructure, avoiding technological silos.



Europe - Portugal