CSP Service Assurance

Provided by Critical Software
CSP Service Assurance enables the Communication Service Provider’s (CSPs) capacity to ensure that services given to customers are performing.

Overview

The CSP Service Assurance solution helps customers manage complexity and growth while maintaining service quality. With high automation, error reduction, and productivity gains, it predicts customer impacts, focusing on valuable and at-risk clients. Supported by a 360° real-time view of networks, services, and customers, plus full operations management, this solution follows best practices (TMForum, ITIL) and ensures a unified view of the service infrastructure, avoiding technological silos.

  • Industries
  • Telecommunications
  • Topics
  • Automation
  • IT infrastructure
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Portugal
High automation
Error reduction
Productivity gains
Key features
Service Assurance
Impact prediction
360° real-time view of networks, services, and customers, plus full operations management
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.