Sophia BI Solution

Success of business in the FMCG and wholesale area is sensitive to changes in market sentiment, supply conditions and availability of resources. The key to success is being able to react quickly and adapt sales strategy and financial management to these changes.



Our planning and controlling solution for FMCG and wholesale which you can use right away. It allows you to focus on modeling of new business opportunities, profitability, pricing and improvement of performance.



Industries

Cross Industry Topics

Analytics Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

Czech

English Regions and countries supported

Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, √Öland Islands