Home

Partner Plus

Solution

Sophia BI Solution

Sophia BI Solution

Provided by Sophia Solutions
Sophia BI Solution provides unique prepared reports and planning capabilities in a specific bundle.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

Success of business in the FMCG and wholesale area is sensitive to changes in market sentiment, supply conditions and availability of resources. The key to success is being able to react quickly and adapt sales strategy and financial management to these changes.

Our planning and controlling solution for FMCG and wholesale which you can use right away. It allows you to focus on modeling of new business opportunities, profitability, pricing and improvement of performance.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Topics
  • Analytics
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Czech
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, √Öland Islands
Benefits One Place of Truth
As part of the planning process, everyone works with up-to-date data and there is no disintermediation of information
Workflow
At every point in the planning process, responsibility is clearly defined and the plan follows a controlled path. A major saving in planning.
Sendboxing and AI
The solution allows the modelling of unlimited planning versions without affecting the current valid plan. Sendboxing and AI tools can be used.
Key features
Acceleration of preparation, revision and approval of plans
Reduction of non-productive activities
Standardization of plan formats
Simple alternative plan creation (‚Äúwhat if‚Äú modelling)
Decreasing number of errors
Quick availability of all plan versions
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.