Provided by PagerDuty, Inc.
Mitigate risk of operational outages and manage mission-critical tasks smarter and faster with generative AI for critical operations work

Overview

PagerDuty Advance uses GenAI to provide a “360º picture” of what’s going on during the entire incident lifecycle. Smart Status Updates, powered by Watsonx.ai, generate status updates covering all angles while answering high-value questions like “What changed?” and 'What’s the customer impact?”, reducing time to resolution, and mitigating impact on top-line revenue

Benefits Reduce Top Line Critical Incident Cost and MTTR
Save cycles on what to say and to whom by generating persona-based status updates during the entire incident lifecycle with just a few clicks
Interacts Where “Users” Are Today
Quickly get a summary of key information at every step of the incident lifecycle from event to resolution directly from Slack and Microsoft Teams Chat
“360º picture” of What’s Going On During The Entire Incident Lifecycle
Status updates covering all angles while answering high-value questions like “What changed?” and 'What’s the customer impact?”, reducing MTRR
Reduce Responder Cognitive Load and Toil Managing Communications
Leverages AI to process data related to the current incident auto-generating summary status updates with key insights on events and progress
Key features
Generate persona-based status updates during the entire incident lifecycle with just a few clicks
AI to process data related to the current incident surfacing contextual insights and offering key insights on events, progress and challenges
Enhance incident management workflows and streamlines communication, allowing teams to focus on the real work of resolution
GenAI chatbot that provides helpful insight at every step of the incident lifecycle from event to resolution directly from Slack/Microsoft Teams Chat
Customer stories
PagerDuty Customer Stories

Demonstrations PagerDuty Advance for Status Updates Video

PagerDuty Advance for Status Updates powered by Watsonx.ai short video

 PagerDuty Advance for Status Updates GIF

Additional Resources
PagerDuty Advance Solution Brief

Accelerate mission-critical work and mitigate risk with GenAI

 PagerDuty Advance Website

Website
