Provided by The Dayhuff Group, LLC.
The Dayhuff Group introduces GuidedAI, a managed AI connector enabling safe, efficient AI use, connecting Watson Assistant or AWS Lex to various LLMs.
With GuidedAI, organizations can leverage generative AI while adhering to corporate policies and values. It allows seamless integration of Watson Assistant with other LLMs, providing a refined chat experience for customers at an affordable price. GuidedAI enables businesses to switch between IBM, AWS, and ChatGPT models, testing for optimal results, and can connect to internal data sources for product-specific responses. Unlock the power of AI with GuidedAI for control and scalability.