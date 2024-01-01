Home

Partner Plus

Solution

GuidedAI

GuidedAI

Provided by The Dayhuff Group, LLC.
The Dayhuff Group introduces GuidedAI, a managed AI connector enabling safe, efficient AI use, connecting Watson Assistant or AWS Lex to various LLMs.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

With GuidedAI, organizations can leverage generative AI while adhering to corporate policies and values. It allows seamless integration of Watson Assistant with other LLMs, providing a refined chat experience for customers at an affordable price. GuidedAI enables businesses to switch between IBM, AWS, and ChatGPT models, testing for optimal results, and can connect to internal data sources for product-specific responses. Unlock the power of AI with GuidedAI for control and scalability.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Automation
  • Cloud
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America
Benefits Seamless Integration
GuidedAI effortlessly connects with various AI technologies, enabling businesses to leverage the best solutions available.
Effortless Maintenance
GuidedAI is designed for easy upkeep, streamlining the maintenance process and minimizing operational overhead.
Swift Setup
GuidedAI can be quickly set up, allowing businesses to experience its benefits without delay.
Key features
With GuidedAI, companies have full control over the type and topic of questions posed to the AI system, ensuring precise and relevant outcomes.
GuidedAI can operate discreetly in the background, seamlessly integrating with existing business processes without disrupting workflow.
By utilizing GuidedAI, companies have the ability to control precisely when questions are posed to the AI system, optimizing efficiency and productivi
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.