Home Partner Plus Solution DECRADAR Managed Security Service
DECRADAR Managed Security Service

Provided by DECSIS - SISTEMAS DE INFORMACAO, S.A.
DECRADAR: Decsis Cybersecurity Command Center MSSP

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

Our cybersecurity command center, equipped with IBM QRadar and an on-premises EDR solution, supports specialized cybersecurity services, including advanced detection and response. Developed by Decsis, this integrated solution leverages IBM QRadar EDR to ensure seamless interoperability across cybersecurity operations. Our customers benefit from a powerful MSSP-integrated software solution that delivers effective threat detection, rapid response, and comprehensive cybersecurity event analysis.

  • Industries
  • Computer Services
  • Professional Services
  • Topics
  • Cybersecurity
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • Portuguese
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Portugal, Spain
Benefits Improves threat detection
Effective gain in detection capabilities using IBM QRADAR EDR and Decsis MSSP advanced SIEM solution and 24x7 analytics team.
Response and analysis of events and threats
Advanced response and analysis threats by the cybersecurity using correlation of events
Threat hunting
Improved capabilities complementing IBM QRADAR with advanced analytics with aditional sources of information.
Forensics response and analytics
Forensics response a from specialized cybersecurity team, combining event analysis and artefact combination providing source traceability form
Key features
IBM QRADAR EDR data ingestion
Event correlation with multiple datasources (EDR, Network, threat sources)
Source Neutral SIEM interoperability and integration
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.