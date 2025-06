The service is aimed to an early detection and fast reaction to cyber security events and incidents in customer's infrastructure, preventive activities and also to ensure a compliance with Czech Cybersecurity Law and related Regulation as well as ISO 27K standards. Main components of the service are

- analytical tools SIEM, UBA and Threat Intelligence accompanied by SOAR for identification of security events,

- log management ensuring centralized storage of logs from customer's infrastructure



Industries

Cross Industry

Banking

Automotive

Healthcare

Chemicals and petroleum

Telecommunications

Education

Hospitality

Oil and gas Topics

Cybersecurity Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

Czech

English Regions and countries supported

Europe - Czechia