KPMG Risk Hub

Provided by KPMG AUSTRALIA
KPMG Risk Hub Easy, reliable and cost-effective Governance, Risk and Compliance that enables insightful, risk-based decisions and enhanced business pe

Risk management crosses the breadth of an organisation - product, cyber, financial, ESG, operational risk, and incident management to name a few. But overseeing and reporting on risk can be a drain on resources, where not having the right tools in place can be a risk in itself.

KPMG Risk Hub provides a holistic view of risks, integrating information and data across all levels of the business through an interactive, cloud-based technology solution for real-time risk management.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Public safety and policing
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Automation
  • Data storage
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - Malaysia, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
  • Oceania - Australia
Benefits Improved decision-making
Real-time, holistic, trusted risk reporting and insights.
More efficiency
Single view of data, no need for manual risk reporting.
Specialist support
Experienced GRC support at every step of your risk journey.
Easy to use
Simple, intuitive risk management tool with an interactive dashboard and in-built help.
Cost effective
No implementation costs. Flexible and scalable pricing.
Peace of mind
Enables compliance with legal and regulatory obligations.
Key features
