Data Protection as a Service

Provided by B4Restore
B4Restore’s Backup as a Service (BaaS) delivers unparalleled gains in backup, restore and archiving services with storage effectiveness

Overview

Our BaaS provides a subscription-based access to best-in-class technology, specialist know-how and advanced security standards.
The emerging as-a-Service model liberates you from continuous hard- and software investments, costly upgrades, and often unpredictable workloads on internal IT Production resources. BaaS is policy-based and executed through high-level automation and complies 100% with unconditional Separation of Duties.
The Service is hardened relative to potential ransomware attack.

Benefits Separation of Duties
The Service is hardened relative to potential ransomware attacks
Consumption-based Service
Put Your Backup Consumption on Rewind. Pay for your actual monthly usage only
B4R Storage Portal
Compatible SaaS platform with Insights 24x7, Automation, Self-service, API-access
IT Security & Compliance
Internationally recognized certification levels: ISO 27001 - Information Security ISO 22301 - Business Continuity Management ISAE 3000 - Declaration
Enterprise-class, high-performance backup and recovery service
Protect all your primary workloads: - Private Cloud - Public Cloud - Hybrid Cloud - SaaS Solutions
Key features
Backup data is handled by third-party and stored off-premises.
SLA-based and consumption-based agreement, incl. well-defined RPO and RTO policies.
Air-Gapped backups to enhance data security and strengthen cyber security.
