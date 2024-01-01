Home Partner Plus Solution Terzo AI
Provided by Terzo Technologies Inc.
Terzo AI extracts metadata from contracts, invoices and other financial documents to help Finance/Procurement optimize supplier spend + reduce risks

Overview

Terzo Analytics: Centralize, configure, and aggregate your financial data to extract the most critical information automatically and accurately. Get insights in seconds by leveraging an analytics engine on top of your data

Terzo AI: Terzo AI automates extraction and entry of critical data points in contracts so you don't have to. Save hours of menial work with the help of Terzo, improving speed, efficiency, and productivity.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America, Canada
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, France
Benefits Cost Optimization & Savings
Terzo helps identify wasted or redundant spending within contracts, leading to savings of up to 10%+ of overall spend
Reduce Risk & Compliance
Automated renewals, indexed critical contract terms + obligations to help ensure compliance goals are met and potential risks are mitigated proactive
Save Time - Improved Productivity & Efficiency
Automate data extraction and save time, freeing up resources for strategic work. Contract reviews can be completed 20x faster vs. manual work
