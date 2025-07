Go beyond IBM Cognos Analytics out-of-the-box basic controls and get an additional 30+ premium features in an ever-expanding library of CogBox features. Deploy in a production and/or test/development and enhance your content creation through automation and custom controls.



Some of the features include:

- Export Dashboard to PowerPoint or Excel

- Object Search

- Searchable Tree Prompt

- List or CrossTab Expand/Collapse

- Transition Panel (Horizontal/Vertical)

- Make a Local Control



