2MDOpinion is a Telemedicine application that translates Audio & Text in 99 languages and automatically generates EMR reports saving clinician 8 min/

Overview

2MDOpinion is a Telemedicine SAS application provides patients a convenient connection with a medical specialist worldwide, it uses AI for instant Audio-to-Audio & Audio-to-Text -medically optimized- language translation to eliminate language barrier and generates the EMR medical standard report automatically in any language, saving clinicians an average 8 minutes per each encounter thus improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery. The application can be provided as SAS with APIs

  • Industries
  • Healthcare
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Business operations
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • Arabic
  • English
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - Egypt, Libya, Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia, Algeria
  • Americas - Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America
  • Europe - Spain, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Germany, Italy
Benefits Medically Optimized Language Translation
It Provides patients with convenient access to global specialists resolving the language barriers and complex appointment scheduling using watsonx.ai
Automatic Generation of EMR reports
automatically generating the EMR medical reports, after each clinical encounter in any language saving an 8 min/encounter improving medical service
Medical Second Opinion Service - Platform
It provides patients with trusted decisions about their health and/or treatment plan and can save unnecessary expense offered globally in 99 language
Key features
Instant medically optimized language translation Audio to Audio and/or Audio to Text
Automatic generation of the EMR medical report in many languages without dictation
Telemedicine Platform to provide medical second opinion to international patients without language barriers
