2MDOpinion is a Telemedicine SAS application provides patients a convenient connection with a medical specialist worldwide, it uses AI for instant Audio-to-Audio & Audio-to-Text -medically optimized- language translation to eliminate language barrier and generates the EMR medical standard report automatically in any language, saving clinicians an average 8 minutes per each encounter thus improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery. The application can be provided as SAS with APIs



Industries

Healthcare

Professional Services

Healthcare providers Topics

AI and ML

Business operations

Services Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

Arabic

English

Spanish

French Regions and countries supported

Africa - Egypt, Libya, Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia, Algeria

Americas - Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America

Europe - Spain, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Germany, Italy