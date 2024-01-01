Home Partner Plus Solution Atea Masking Services
Atea Masking Services

Provided by Atea Sverige AB
The masking service is based on AI tech from IBM which helps ensure that direct & indirect personal data is automatically &securely identified &masked

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

Through IBM's unique technology, Atea will be able to offer AI solutions from its wholly Swedish-owned data center and thus help to fulfill the rigorous requirements and regulations that are placed on the handling of personal data in the public sector.

The masking service is based on advanced AI tech from IBM, including IBM watsonx, an AI and data platform built for enterprises, which helps ensure that both direct and indirect personal data is automatically and securely identified and masked.

  • Industries
  • Healthcare
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • Swedish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Sweden
Benefits Efficiency
The masking service from Atea could significantly reduce workload.
Handling of personal data in the public sector
Atea will be able to offer AI solutions and thus help to fulfill the requirements and regulations of handling the personal data in the public sector.
Work with ease
Make it easier for both cooperating municipalities and the rest of Sweden's public sector when information is masked automatically.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.