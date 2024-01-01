Atea Masking Services

Provided by Atea Sverige AB
Through IBM's unique technology, Atea will be able to offer AI solutions from its wholly Swedish-owned data center and thus help to fulfill the rigorous requirements and regulations that are placed on the handling of personal data in the public sector.
The masking service is based on advanced AI tech from IBM, including IBM watsonx, an AI and data platform built for enterprises, which helps ensure that both direct and indirect personal data is automatically and securely identified and masked.