SV Analytica

A powerful and comprehensive statistical solution powered by IBM SPSS Statistics - the worldwide leading statistical software. It is designed to solve business and research problems through ad-hoc analysis, hypothesis testing, geospatial analysis and predictive analytics. It delivers a robust set of features to understand data, analyze trends, forecast and plan to validate assumptions, and drive accurate conclusions.
