SV Analytica

SV Analytica

Provided by SMART VISION TECHNOLOGY L.L.C
Advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, text analysis, and big data integration; easy to use, flexible, and scalable for all skill levels.

Overview

A powerful and comprehensive statistical solution powered by IBM SPSS Statistics - the worldwide leading statistical software. It is designed to solve business and research problems through ad-hoc analysis, hypothesis testing, geospatial analysis and predictive analytics. It delivers a robust set of features to understand data, analyze trends, forecast and plan to validate assumptions, and drive accurate conclusions.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Life sciences
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Computer Services
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Hospitality
  • Public safety and policing
  • Mining and extraction
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, British Indian Ocean Territory, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, C√¥te d‚ÄôIvoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Southern Territories, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, R√©union, Saint Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Western Sahara, Zambia, Zimbabwe
Benefits Ease to use
Perform powerful analysis and easily build visualizations and reports through a point-and-click interface, and without any coding experience.
Comprehensive Statistical Analysis
Run advanced and descriptive statistics, regression and more with an integrated interface. Plus, you can automate common tasks through syntax.
Efficient Data Conditioning
Reduce data preparation time by identifying invalid values, viewing patterns of missing data and summarizing variable distributions.
Data Security
Store files and data on your computer rather than in the cloud with SPSS that is installed locally.
Bootstrapping
Derive robust estimates of standard errors & confidence intervals for estimates including mean, median, correlation & regression coefficients
Open Source Integration
Enhance SPSS syntax with R and Python using a library of extensions or by building your own.
