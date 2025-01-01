avantum actible

Provided by All for One Analytics & Insights GmbH
actible manages performance holistically, taking into account financial and non-financial information to steer companies towards a sustainable future.

Overview

actible enables clients to manage performance holistically, taking into account financial and non-financial information to steer companies towards a sustainable future.

Benefits Ganzheitliches Performance-Management
Die Lösung stellt eine Plattform dar für die Unternehmenssteuerung für alle Fachbereiche
Verbindung von Nachhaltigkeit und Finanzen
avantum actible verknüpft ESG-Reporting mit der integrierten Unternehmensplanung und optimiert damit Controlling-Prozesse
ESG-Reporting
Die Lösung bietet eine workflow-gestützte Nachhaltigkeits-Berichterstattung für ESRS und EU-Taxonomie
Integrierte Unternehmensplanung
avantum actible verbindet nahtlos und in Echtzeit alle fachlichen Teilpläne einer Unternehmensplanung
Key features
ESG-Reporting, ESG-Simulation, ESG-Targets, EU-Taxonomie, CCF Ermittlung, Wesentlichkeits-Dashboard
GuV-Rechnung, Bilanz, Cashflow, Umsatz, Absatz, Preise, Personal, Steuern, Investitionen, Sachkosten
Datenbank-unterstützte Lösung, die interpretationsfreien SPOT (single point of truth) sicherstellt
