MAXApps Mobile Solution for IBM Maximo

Provided by iMaxeam
MAXapps offers IBM Maximo teams a flexible tool to create dynamic mobile apps tailored to any business needs.

Overview

MAXapps enables IBM Maximo professionals to build performant, secure, flexible, and versatile business processes. Using the latest mobile technologies, IBM Maximo professionals can integrate GiS assignment to their work management process, workflow to their procurement process, or media with HD images, videos, and audio to their service request.
MAXapps brings together the latest technologies, tools, and APIs to give you an incredibly modern and intuitive application experience.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Government, Federal
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Hospitality
  • Real Estate
  • Machinery
  • Mining and extraction
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • Application development
  • Business operations
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Italian
  • Arabic
  • Danish
  • German
  • English
  • Dutch
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - Algeria, Cameroon, C√¥te d‚ÄôIvoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Gabon, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal
  • Americas - Canada, United States of America
  • Asia - Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
  • Europe - Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands
  • Oceania - Australia
Benefits Build a Rich Mobile Application by Combining Data with Highly Interactive Components
MAXapps allows IBM Maximo professionals to easily combine data from various sources and render it in a different format, such as a list, map
Incredible Speed And Responsiveness
MAXapps combines Memcached technology and state management, rendering to quickly preload the data that matters
EXCEED EXPECTATION
The flexible, feature-rich components of MAXapps remove the limitations of the traditional IBM Maximo mobile application.
SCALE SAFELY
MAXapps Server manages users from a single point, making it easy to scale up without having to scale your IBM Maximo instances.
GET STARTED QUICKLY
With a vast ecosystem of widgets and components, MAXapps makes it easy to build your apps, mobile KPI's, or IoT integration.
Key features
