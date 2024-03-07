Provided by Serco, Inc.
Serco Edge is a customizable all-in-one facilities management powerhouse that provides efficient asset lifecycle management and actionable insights.
Introducing Serco Edge: Your Ultimate Facilities Management Solution!
Unlock the power of Serco Edge, a tailor-made, integrated facilities management platform that harnesses the cutting-edge capabilities of IBM TRIRIGA and Maximo. Empower your organization with unparalleled insights, strategic investment planning, and seamless lifecycle management for your facilities and assets.