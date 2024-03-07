Home Partner Plus Solution Serco Edge
Provided by Serco, Inc.
Serco Edge is a customizable all-in-one facilities management powerhouse that provides efficient asset lifecycle management and actionable insights.

Overview

Introducing Serco Edge: Your Ultimate Facilities Management Solution!

Unlock the power of Serco Edge, a tailor-made, integrated facilities management platform that harnesses the cutting-edge capabilities of IBM TRIRIGA and Maximo. Empower your organization with unparalleled insights, strategic investment planning, and seamless lifecycle management for your facilities and assets.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Government, Federal
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Computer Services
  • Real Estate
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Application development
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • Consulting
  • Cybersecurity
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America, Puerto Rico, Canada
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
  • Oceania - Australia
Benefits Technology Fit for Future Use
We bring an efficient, optimized technology stack that is fit for complex organizations to be efficient, secure, and optimized for scaling use.
Mobile applications that enhance the user experience
We design mobile applications that ensure data is easy to collect, standardized for analysis, and agnostic to the device that are intuitive to train.
End-to-End Advisory Services
Benefit from expert guidance every step of the way.
Unified Data Repository
Manage facilities and assets from a single source of truth.
Financial Insights & Forecasting
Plan and predict with precision.
Key features
Built in integrations between TRIRIGA and Maximo for Warehouse Inventory management
Mobile Application to simplify Asset Condition Inspection and Facility Condition Inspection
Custom UX application to simplify data loading from Excel.
