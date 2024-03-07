Introducing Serco Edge: Your Ultimate Facilities Management Solution!



Unlock the power of Serco Edge, a tailor-made, integrated facilities management platform that harnesses the cutting-edge capabilities of IBM TRIRIGA and Maximo. Empower your organization with unparalleled insights, strategic investment planning, and seamless lifecycle management for your facilities and assets.



Industries

Cross Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Government, Federal

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Computer Services

Real Estate Topics

AI and ML

Application development

Business operations

Cloud

Consulting

Cybersecurity

Services Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America, Puerto Rico, Canada

Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Oceania - Australia