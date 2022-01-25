Attain Insight Map Intelligence

Provided by Attain Insight
Map Intelligence is a plug-and-play extension for IBM Cognos Analytics. It enables the direct integration of mapping data without any programming.
Overview

Attain Insight Map Intelligence is a plug-and-play extension for IBM® Cognos Analytics®. It enables the direct integration, overlay and navigation of map data and other third-party data sources without any programming.

Map Intelligence extends the power of IBM Cognos Analytics and mapping engines, including Esri, to deliver deep insights into business operations without the need for custom integrations.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Agriculture
  • Real Estate
  • Public safety and policing
  • Topics
  • Analytics
  • Business operations
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Japanese
  • German
  • English
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Canada, United States of America
  • Asia - Japan, Singapore
  • Europe - Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Norway, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain
  • Oceania - Australia, New Zealand
Benefits Expanded mapping capabilities of Cognos
Expand the native mapping capabilities of Cognos to bring richer interactive maps, and advanced spatial data and analysis to dashboards and reports
Supports large user base
Scalable to thousands of users
Leverage existing technology investments
Leverage existing Esri ArcGIS mapping investments in IBM Cognos Analytics.
Key features
Brings enhanced spatial visualizations directly within IBM Cognos Analytics.
Supports unlimited spatial data sets of points, lines, and polygons.
Fully supports Cognos Data Modules, TM1, Planning Analytics, Framework Manager and Cognos Transformer.
No custom integration or coding required

Additional Resources

Attain Insight Map Intelligence info sheet

Learn more about Attain Insight Map Intelligence with this information sheet
Map Intelligence Explainer Video

This video explains how Map Intelligence can help organizations make better operational decisions by integrating location data with corporate data.

