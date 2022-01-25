Attain Insight Map Intelligence is a plug-and-play extension for IBM® Cognos Analytics®. It enables the direct integration, overlay and navigation of map data and other third-party data sources without any programming.



Map Intelligence extends the power of IBM Cognos Analytics and mapping engines, including Esri, to deliver deep insights into business operations without the need for custom integrations.



Industries

Cross Industry

Banking

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Financial Markets

Insurance

Government, Federal

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Retail

Consumer products

Education

Agriculture

Real Estate

Public safety and policing Topics

Analytics

Business operations Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

Japanese

German

English

Spanish

French Regions and countries supported

Americas - Canada, United States of America

Asia - Japan, Singapore

Europe - Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Norway, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain

Oceania - Australia, New Zealand