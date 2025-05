With Finconnect, companies will be able to speed their integration development by upto 60%, reduce outages caused by unexpected issues to 70% and spend up to 60% less time managing and monitoring integrations - all while maintaining enhanced security, governance and availability Finconnect edge over capabilities includes pluggable business use-cases for integration demand built over Middleware integration and powered by automation & Monitoring features



