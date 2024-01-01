eDocument process and Sign IT

Provided by LANCom d.o.o.
Lancom is providing document and archiving services with included IBM Cloud pak for Business Automation implementation and maintenance services.
CP4A solution - eDocuments, process and Sign-IT is main application witch used by our customer in different business area. Our Sign-IT portal is
Electronic signature - technologically accomplished and secure, tried-and-tested solution, with which you can achieve tremendous savings in operating costs, while also complying with statutory requirements regarding security, and preventing any subsequent denial of credibility as well as any unauthorized interference in the already notarised document