eDocument process and Sign IT

Provided by LANCom d.o.o.
Lancom is providing document and archiving services with included IBM Cloud pak for Business Automation implementation and maintenance services.

Overview

CP4A solution - eDocuments, process and Sign-IT is main application witch used by our customer in different business area. Our Sign-IT portal is
Electronic signature - technologically accomplished and secure, tried-and-tested solution, with which you can achieve tremendous savings in operating costs, while also complying with statutory requirements regarding security, and preventing any subsequent denial of credibility as well as any unauthorized interference in the already notarised document

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Topics
  • Automation
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Slovenian
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro
Benefits Sign-IT Portal
Our Sign-IT portal is Electronic signature.
Mobile Client
Our Mobile Client is on web based platform for cases and process.
B2B portal for Sign Contract
Our benefits is B2B portal for our vendors, external parties.
