ATS Power Cloud

Provided by The ATS Group
Custom cloud solutions backed by deep IBM Power skills to keep your critical AIX IBM i, and Red Hat Linux systems running smoothly.

Overview

A dependable cloud built and managed by people who know IBM. Our team of engineers is highly skilled in current and legacy IBM Power platforms, supporting what most providers can‚Äôt ‚Äì or won‚Äôt.

- We have decades of experience managing thousands of IBM Power Systems environments and are committed to your success.
- You‚Äôll sleep easy, knowing your expertly designed and managed IBM Power Systems environment is backed by an IBM Partner you can trust.

Benefits Dedicated Private Clouds
Power and Storage environments provisioned exclusively for you.
ATS Virtual Server Environments
Secure, low-cost virtual servers that enable scalability to meet your workload and user demands.
Disaster Recovery Cloud
Your space in the ATS PowerCloud in case disaster strikes.
IBM Power Co-Location
Co-locate and manage your existing IBM Power environment in our Data Center.
On-Prem Managed Services
Keep your IBM Power environment in-house while we take care of the day-to-day operations.
Key features
