Home

Partner Plus

Solution

B2B Integration platform

B2B Integration platform

Provided by IBS Bulgaria Ltd.
Our platform provides easy, flexible and secure way to integrate different businesses.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

We help companies in exchanging data and executing actions while maintain highest level of security. We provide already built adapters for integration of most complex messages and systems.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Professional Services
  • Machinery
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • Automation
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Slovenia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Romania, Republic of Moldova, Portugal, Poland, Norway, North Macedonia, Netherlands, Montenegro, Monaco, Malta, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Italy, Ireland, Iceland, Hungary, Greece, Germany, France, Estonia, Finland, Denmark, Czechia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Belarus, Austria, Andorra, Albania
Benefits Flexible
Any system to any system integration.
Easy
A self-service approach with required documentation and test environment.
Secure
Define the level of security that covers your needs.
Key features
Seamless integration of legacy and modern applications. Supports any type of integration pattern - REST, SOAP, Kafka, JDBC, ODBC.
Orchestration of various services.
Easy way to reuse integrations for different scenarios.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.