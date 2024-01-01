Home Partner Plus Solution PS AML
PS AML

Provided by Predictive Solutions Sp. z o.o.
PS AML is an integrated system supporting institutions in effective fulfillment of statutory obligations in the scope of preventing money laundering.

Overview

PS AML is an integrated system supporting institutions in effective fulfillment of statutory obligations in the scope of preventing money laundering. The system operates in a high-performance environment allowing for fulfillment of requirements of the newest AML Directives on counteracting money laundering and terrorism financing in the area of AML risk assessment calculation and management, transaction monitoring, customer onboarding, and statutory reporting and auditing.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Financial Markets
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Professional Services
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Business operations
  • Consulting
  • Industry-related topics
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Polish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, British Indian Ocean Territory, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Southern Territories, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Réunion, Saint Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, Togo, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Western Sahara, Zambia, Zimbabwe
  • Americas - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Bouvet Island, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), French Guiana, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saint Barth√©lemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin (French Part), Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America, Uruguay, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)
  • Asia - Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, Cyprus, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, State of Palestine, Syrian Arab Republic, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Viet Nam, Yemen, Afghanistan, Armenia
  • Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands
  • Oceania - Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Heard Island and McDonald Islands, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia (Federated States of), Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Norfolk Island, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Pitcairn, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, United States Minor Outlying Islands, Vanuatu, American Samoa, Australia
Benefits FULL AML RISK ASSESSMENT PROCESS
Support for the full AML risk assessment process from assessing a new customer, through to enhanced customer verification.
READY-MADE RISK ASSESSMENT MODELS
A full range of ready-made risk assessment models including those based on behavioral assessment of customers.
INTEGRATION OF EDD SURVEYS INTO THE KYC PROCESS
Integrated surveys for enhanced customer onboarding (EDD). Automatic adjustment of survey content according to online AML risk assessment.
HIGH-PERFORMANCE SOLUTION ARCHITECTURE
Safe integration into high-performance environments: risk assessment of a new customers and transaction monitoring are completed in milliseconds.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.