Open Square Managed Application Suite

Open Square Managed Application Suite

Provided by SMC a DGS Company
SMC designs and operates the Open Square digital application platform, focusing on development, commercialization, and management.

Overview

OPEN SQUARE MODULES
ERP The modular and collaborative management system
CRM Put the customer at the center
KPIs Company performance indicators
WMS Personalized warehouse management
OPERATION MANAGER Coordinates and monitors company departments
PLM Follow and analyze the product life cycle

Benefits Information distributed to the correct process decision maker
avoid silos or exfiltrations with a transversal solution that brings together collaboration and management system
Energy management
measurement and optimization of energy consumption of plants and factories
Flexibility and modularity
Rapid system extension through app personalized
Key features
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.