Informatica PowerExchange Mainframe and CDC

Enabling new Cloud and analytics developments to get an organization's complete holistic view of data, including data residing on IBM Z and IBM i.

Informatica PowerExchange enables an IT organization to retrieve enterprise data without having to develop custom data-access programs. PowerExchange enables access to data stores on IBM Z, such as Db2, IMS, VSAM, Sequential, Adabas, Datacom and IDMS and Db2 and member files on IBM i.

PowerExchange can synchronize a data source and data target by:
1. Bulk data movement to materialize or entirely refresh a data target
2. Change data capture to keep a data source and data target synchronized

Benefits Easy Access to zSystems Data Sources
Informatica PowerExchange enables an IT organization to retrieve enterprise data without having to develop custom data-access programs.
Seamless Integration of Informatica’s zSystems Solutions
Informatica’s zSystems solutions integrate seamlessly with Informatica's Data Integration capabilities of PowerCenter and Data Management Cloud (IDMC)
Balance Security, Performance, and Cost with zSystem Data Integration
Informatica's zSystems data integration solutions enable you to configure a highly scalable, real-time data integration environment.
