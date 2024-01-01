Informatica PowerExchange Mainframe and CDC

Informatica PowerExchange enables an IT organization to retrieve enterprise data without having to develop custom data-access programs. PowerExchange enables access to data stores on IBM Z, such as Db2, IMS, VSAM, Sequential, Adabas, Datacom and IDMS and Db2 and member files on IBM i.
PowerExchange can synchronize a data source and data target by:
1. Bulk data movement to materialize or entirely refresh a data target
2. Change data capture to keep a data source and data target synchronized
