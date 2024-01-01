Home Partner Plus Solution RCM Now
Provided by PMSQUARE LLC
Achieve 10x ROI with web app & consulting service designed to revamp the revenue cycle process and improve the operational efficiency.

Overview

We meet clients where they are on their revenue cycle journey and help transform operations by:
> Driving improvement in RCM workflow processes and technology integration
> Increasing engagement & innovation from team members

Digital Daily Management System: provides data-driven insights designed to drive efficiency, eliminate waste in RCM operations, & reduce defects.

RPA: automate repetitive tasks to reduce payroll cost, improve employee engagement, and deliver faster results.

  • Industries
  • Healthcare
  • Healthcare providers
  • Topics
  • Analytics
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Canada, United States of America
Benefits Improve RCM workflow
Drive improvement in RCM workflow processes and technology integration
Increase Employee Engagement
Increase engagement & innovation from team members
Automate Repetitive tasks
Automate of repetitive tasks with solutions that leverage a resilient and secure infrastructure
Dramatically Improve Revenue Collection
Revenue collection can be exponentially improved using combination of software and methodology
