Responsiv Cloud Automation Platform

Provided by Responsiv Solutions Ltd
RCAP is a managed cloud platform for automating workflows and integrating data, offering scalable pricing based on users.
Increase staff efficiency, reduce rework, errors, and business delays, and improve customer satisfaction.
All the benefits of IBM process automation and ACE in a single platform managed by Responsiv; use RCAP as part of your move to cloud, digital transformation, or business strategy.
Directly connect to Azure using dedicated networks to remove data egress charges and reduce latency. Cost-effectively reduce your need for infrastructure and skills while gaining value from your IBM investments.