Home

Partner Plus

Solution

Responsiv Cloud Automation Platform

Responsiv Cloud Automation Platform

Provided by Responsiv Solutions Ltd
RCAP is a managed cloud platform for automating workflows and integrating data, offering scalable pricing based on users.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

Increase staff efficiency, reduce rework, errors, and business delays, and improve customer satisfaction.
All the benefits of IBM process automation and ACE in a single platform managed by Responsiv; use RCAP as part of your move to cloud, digital transformation, or business strategy.
Directly connect to Azure using dedicated networks to remove data egress charges and reduce latency. Cost-effectively reduce your need for infrastructure and skills while gaining value from your IBM investments.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Government, Federal
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Healthcare providers
  • Agriculture
  • Public safety and policing
  • Topics
  • Application development
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • Consulting
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Netherlands
Benefits Managed Cloud Service
Responsiv host and manage the platform, including patches, upgrades, and incident response in place of your in-house teams.
Automation and Enterprise Application Integration
Most automation platforms do just that; RCAP has connectors for database, Kafka, JMS, Salesforce, SAP, MuleSoft, MS-Dynamics, and more.
Integrated Cloud Security with the Responsiv Cloud Security Service
Options for configuring user access (including SSO and federated trust to avoid password challenges) and API protections.
Dev, Test, and Prod Environments, Graphical Tooling, and Low-Code Configuration
Dev, test, and prod environments come as standard. Address backlogs, improve consistency and supportability, and reduce developer learning time.
Cost-effective Scalability
No surprise costs as you scale; price is based on concurrent users. Ability to add compute, capacity, and capability (expansion packs) as you go.
Staff Knowledge, Dependence, and Capacity
Maintain knowledge of key processes, remove dependence from individuals, and increase capacity to reduce staff strain and provide a 24x7 service.
Key features
Coming Soon
Coming Soon
Coming Soon
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.