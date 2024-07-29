LGPDNOW Tratamento e Hospedagem de Dados LTDA

LGPDNOW is a solutions integrator resulting from the more than 20 years of experience of its partners, focusing on the development of its own technologies and those of major global players. Headquartered in São Paulo.

Products and services such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Anti-Fraud, and Process Automation result from the combination of experiences accumulated by its founders, who hold various specializations in Technology, Competitive Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Marketing, Channel Management, Information, and Knowledge. We have a Security Laboratory for testing and monitoring.

Address Av Eng Luiz Carlos Berrini, 1140, Conj 72, São Paulo, Sao Paulo 04571930, Brazil Website https://www.bravonix.com.br Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider