XCT SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

XCT Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is an IT services and system integration company based in Mumbai, India. Founded in 2022, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, networking solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services, and data management. XCT Solutions helps businesses accelerate digital transformation, improve operational efficiency, and enhance security with innovative, scalable solutions. The company serves clients across multiple industries, delivering tailored technology strategies to address unique challenges and drive measurable business outcomes.

Address F20 FLOOR 7TH PLOT 156 EVEREST APARTMENTS PANDIT MADAN MOHAN, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400034, India Telephone +91 9324053521 Website http://www.xct.co.in Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional