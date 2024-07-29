SIRMA GROUP HOLDING JSC

Founded in 1992, Sirma is a European technology group that provides enterprise software solutions with a strong focus on artificial intelligence for business transformation. Headquartered in Sofia, it specialises in banking, insurance, healthcare, and retail and combines deep industry expertise with proprietary platforms and advanced AI through its Sirma.AI Enterprise platform. Dual-listed on the Frankfurt and Bulgarian Stock Exchanges [SIRM], Sirma has 800 employees and operates globally with offices in the USA, UK, Germany, Albania, Romania, Brazil, and the UAE

Address 135, Tsarigradsko Shousse, Sofia, Sofia 1782, Bulgaria Telephone +359 929768301 Website https://sirma.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional