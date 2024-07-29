VALICON d.o.o.

Valicon is a marketing consulting and research company helping businesses in South-East Europe grow through data-driven decisions. With almost 30 years of experience, more than 1,250 clients and a regional network of five offices, we combine research methodologies, advanced analytics and strategic consulting, with strong expertise in brand development and customer experience. We have been an IBM Business Partner since 2010, holding IBM Sales and Technical badges. We are the regional focal point for IBM SPSS, collaborating with leading universities, institutes and enterprises.

Address Kopitarjeva ulica 2, Ljubljana, Ljubljana 1000, Slovenia Telephone +386 1 4204900 Website http://www.valicon.net Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider