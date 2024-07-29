PEOPLE PROWESS SDN BHD

From ESG to AI and leadership, People Prowess equips teams with skills and certifications for lasting impact.
Company Overview

People Prowess Sdn. Bhd. empowers organizations through ESG consulting, AI‑powered digital learning, leadership development, and global certifications. Our services include ESG readiness, GRI reporting, sustainability assurance, Udemy Business learning paths, empowerment workshops, and executive programs with MIT Sloan and ASIA School of Business. We also deliver industry‑recognized certifications in AI, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Red Hat, Coaching, and Sustainability Reporting. Guided by happiness and fair pricing, we provide trusted solutions that drive growth, innovation, and impact.

Address

06-07 Kenwingston Square Garden, Persiaran Bestari, Cyberjaya, Selangor 63000, Malaysia

Telephone

+603-83225622

Website

https://www.peopleprowess.com/

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers API Connect
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible
  • Covers watsonx.data intelligence
  • Covers watsonx.ai
  • Covers Apptio
  • Covers Vault
  • Covers IBM Concert
  • Covers Turbonomics
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.