People Prowess Sdn. Bhd. empowers organizations through ESG consulting, AI‑powered digital learning, leadership development, and global certifications. Our services include ESG readiness, GRI reporting, sustainability assurance, Udemy Business learning paths, empowerment workshops, and executive programs with MIT Sloan and ASIA School of Business. We also deliver industry‑recognized certifications in AI, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Red Hat, Coaching, and Sustainability Reporting. Guided by happiness and fair pricing, we provide trusted solutions that drive growth, innovation, and impact.

Address 06-07 Kenwingston Square Garden, Persiaran Bestari, Cyberjaya, Selangor 63000, Malaysia Telephone +603-83225622 Website https://www.peopleprowess.com/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider