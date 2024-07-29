DataTrend Services s.r.o. provides effective solutions and quality technical support. Our projects bring tangible and verifiable benefits to clients, including lower TCO and maximum return on investment.



Our most successful projects include – HW consolidation, virtualization, vSAN/software defined storage, backup solutions, network infrastructure upgrades as well as optimization of entire data centers.



We are constantly developing and adapting our services to keep up with current trends and thus support our customers in the changing environment of digital transformation. DataTrend Services s

Address 142 Vajnorská, Bratislava-Nové Mesto, Bratislavský kraj 83104, Slovakia Telephone +421 905243411 Website http://www.datatrendservices.sk Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider