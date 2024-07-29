TRIOPHORE TECHNOLOGIES LLP

Triophore Technologies is an IBM Silver Partner dedicated to bridging the gap between complex business challenges and scalable technical solutions. We specialize in end-to-end software development, hybrid-cloud infrastructure, and enterprise modernization.



Our team holds advanced certifications in IBM watsonx.ai, enabling us to deliver secure, AI-driven insights and automation. From building cloud-native applications to optimizing legacy systems, we leverage modern stacks to drive operational efficiency and digital transformation for our global clients.

Address M.P.13/571, Edalakkandi Building, Aduvadu P O, MAVOOR, Kozhikode, Kerala 673661, India Telephone 09539590693 Website https://triophore.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)