DOT NETWORKS DOO BEOGRAD

Leading provider of ICT & telecom infrastructure design, construction, and maintenance across SE Europe. Expertise in Data Centers, 5G, and IP/MPLS.
Company Overview

Dot Networks delivers complex ICT and telecom projects since 2008. We specialize in FTTx, 5G, IP/MPLS, and Data Centers across Serbia, Montenegro, BiH, and Croatia. With 100 experts, we are a trusted partner to Telekom Srbija, A1, Huawei, and Schneider Electric. Our commitment to excellence is backed by ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, 50001, 27001, 27701, 20000-1, and 22301 certifications. We provide scalable, sustainable solutions that enhance business efficiency and safety through a high-level multidisciplinary approach.

Address

ZMAJEVA 12G, Zemun, Beograd 11080, Serbia

Website

https://www.dotnetworks.rs

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Verify
  • Covers API Connect
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers SevOne
  • Covers Turbonomics
  • Covers watsonx Orchestrate
  • Covers watsonx.ai
  • Covers watsonx.data intelligence
  • Covers watsonx.data.integration
Resale Authorizations
  • Power11 E1180 Scale-up
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Power11 S1122 Scale-out
  • Software - AIX
  • Power11 L1122 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Storage Tape LTO (TS2xxx, TS4xxx)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Decision Intelligence
  • MQ
  • Db2 for z/OS
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • DevOps
  • App Connect
  • Data Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2 Z Performance Tools
  • Db2
  • Optim
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Business Automation Workflow Withdrawn
  • zSecure
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Encore
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect (incl. DSI SW)
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • Machine Learning for IBM z/OS
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • Host Toolsz
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Ceph as a Service
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Storage Ceph System
