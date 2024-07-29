Peach iQ Innovations Inc. is an IBM-focused value-added reseller, solution provider, and services partner that helps organizations adopt, optimize, and scale IBM technologies to drive measurable business outcomes. We work with mid-market and enterprise customers across regulated and data-intensive industries, delivering advisory-led engagements that align business strategy with IBM technology execution.

As an IBM Partner, Peach iQ Innovations provides end-to-end support across the IBM software lifecycle, combining value-added reselling, solution implementation, and post-deployment services.

Address 1168 Warden Ave, Scarborough, Ontario M1R 2R1, Canada Telephone +1 4165583914 Website http://www.peachiq.ca Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider