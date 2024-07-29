Datamation (M) Sdn Bhd

Datamation Group is a leading SI and Enterprise Solutions provider helping enterprises across industries reach their highest potential through tailored business solutions. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, we have a global presence with offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. Founded in 1983, Datamation began with data entry automation and has since expanded into Enterprise Content Management, Document Digitization, Business Process Management, Enterprise Publishing Solutions, and more.
Address
18th Floor, CP Tower, Pusat Dagang Seksyen 16, Petaling Jaya, Selangor 46350, Malaysia
Telephone
03-7660-2222
Website
https://www.datamationgroup.com