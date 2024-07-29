NCON is a construction technology consulting & integration firm specializing in BIM-centric interoperability. We help owners, developers, and contractors connect fragmented construction management platforms, BIM tools, and asset systems, linking workflows such as RFIs, submittals, change orders, pay applications, schedules, and cost data into a unified data ecosystem. Leveraging IBM integration technologies and API-driven architectures, NCON delivers scalable, software-agnostic solutions that improve collaboration, data governance, and AI readiness across the full project and asset lifecycle.

