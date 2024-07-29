COMING- COMPUTER ENGINEERING DOO BEOGRAD

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we design information systems that deliver measurable, positive impact on our users’ businesses.
Company Overview

COMING – Computer Engineering is a leading ICT company in Serbia, specializing in system and data center integration, virtualization, business solutions, and cloud services tailored to modern business needs.
Founded in 1991, our company was established with the mission to design, develop, implement, and support IT systems that meet the evolving demands of our clients and the market.
Today, our team consists of over 120 professionals—primarily electrical engineers, certified instructors, and top-level technicians—operating from offices in Belgrade, Niš, and Novi Sad.

Address

Tose Jovanovica 7, Belgrade, Beograd 11030, Serbia

Telephone

+381113544644

Website

https://coming.rs/

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers API Connect
  • Covers Verify
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.