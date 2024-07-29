COMING- COMPUTER ENGINEERING DOO BEOGRAD

COMING – Computer Engineering is a leading ICT company in Serbia, specializing in system and data center integration, virtualization, business solutions, and cloud services tailored to modern business needs.

Founded in 1991, our company was established with the mission to design, develop, implement, and support IT systems that meet the evolving demands of our clients and the market.

Today, our team consists of over 120 professionals—primarily electrical engineers, certified instructors, and top-level technicians—operating from offices in Belgrade, Niš, and Novi Sad.

Address Tose Jovanovica 7, Belgrade, Beograd 11030, Serbia Telephone +381113544644 Website https://coming.rs/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider