THINK SMART EOOD

Think Smart is a fast-growing IT company, completely customer-oriented and adapting to new trends.
Company Overview

Think Smart is a rapidly growing IT company, fully focused on the customer and adapting to the
latest technology trends. Our mission is to walk the path to success together, building lasting
partnerships based on trust, innovation and uncompromising security. With extensive experience in IT infrastructure management, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies, we offer comprehensive
solutions that provide stability, efficiency, and reliable protection for businesses. Our portfolio includes a wide range of services from 24/7 monitoring and support, to vulnerability management, SOC services.

Address

9 Anna Ahmatova str./blvd., Sofia, Sofia 1729, Bulgaria

Telephone

0700 12 999

Website

http://thinksmart.bg

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers Verify
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.