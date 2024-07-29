THINK SMART EOOD

Think Smart is a rapidly growing IT company, fully focused on the customer and adapting to the

latest technology trends. Our mission is to walk the path to success together, building lasting

partnerships based on trust, innovation and uncompromising security. With extensive experience in IT infrastructure management, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies, we offer comprehensive

solutions that provide stability, efficiency, and reliable protection for businesses. Our portfolio includes a wide range of services from 24/7 monitoring and support, to vulnerability management, SOC services.

Address 9 Anna Ahmatova str./blvd., Sofia, Sofia 1729, Bulgaria Telephone 0700 12 999 Website http://thinksmart.bg Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider