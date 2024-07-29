For 25 years, Onepoint has been fostering major transformations in businesses and public entities. We believe that economic growth and social progress are inseparable. Therefore, we harness technological innovation to serve our clients and society. Our ambition is to collectively build a sustainable future that benefits everyone.



We invest in territories, people, and technology in France (Aix-en-Provence, Bordeaux, Lyon, Nantes, Paris, Rennes, Strasbourg, and Toulouse) and around the world (Australia, Belgium, Canada, United States, Malaysia, Morocco, and Singapore).

