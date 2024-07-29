PALOi advisors, LLC

PALOi advisors is your technology liaison to unlock the maximum of amount of ROI from your data and across your investments in data, AI and security.
Company Overview

PALOi advisors is your technology liaison to unlock the maximum of amount of ROI from your data and across your investments in data, AI and security. We work with many of the worlds largest companies to assist them with procuring and implementing IBM's best of breed hybrid and open technologies and in partnership with key hyperscalers AWS, MSFT and GCP. Our expertise helps our customers to achieve the best price for performance while building world-class and next generation applications to excel as unique and cutting-edge leaders in their respective industries.

Address

2591 Dallas Parkway, STE 300, Frisco, Texas 75034, United States of America

Telephone

+1 214 4447491

Website

http://www.paloiadvisors.com

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers watsonx.data
  • Covers watsonx Orchestrate
  • Covers watsonx.data.integration
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible
  • Covers watsonx.ai
  • Covers Guardium Suite
  • Covers IBM Terraform
Resale Authorizations
  • TRIRIGA
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud Withdrawn
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Process Automation
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Decision Intelligence
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Replication
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Db2
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow Withdrawn
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Identity Governance
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • FileNet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Turbonomic
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Process Planning Withdrawn
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Business Automation Open Editions Withdrawn
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Z Performance Tools
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • SevOne
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privileged Identity
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • watsonx.data
  • Event Automation
  • Databand
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible Withdrawn
  • Streamsets
  • Concert
  • Data Product Hub
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • webMethods Integration
  • Rapid Network Automation Withdrawn
  • Elastic
  • Kubecost
  • Terraform
  • Vault
  • Consul
  • Nomad
  • Mistral
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Hybrid Integration
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • Bob
  • watsonx.data intelligence
  • watsonx.data integration
  • Software - IBM i System (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Hyper Protect for Red Hat Ecosystem
  • Manta
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Ceph SW (TPS)
  • Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Cloud Object Storage SW (TPS)
  • Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Astronomer
  • Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Z Data AI
  • Terraform Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • watsonx Assistant for Z
  • watsonx.ai
  • watsonx.governance
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.